5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?

Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over...
msn.com
GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'
The Senate majority leader said he hopes the House GOP will reject extremists within their ranks.
iheart.com
State House Security Being Stepped Up For Fmr. Pres. Trump's Visit
(Columbia, SC) -Security will be stepped up at the South Carolina State House Saturday as former President Trump visits. He'll be holding his first public campaign event of the year as part of his run for re-election. Trump will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster at...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
POLITICO
'Lessen the stupidity factor'
WATCH YOUR STEP — Lawmakers and staff arriving at the Capitol this morning will navigate around bike-rack style security fencing erected overnight as cities across the country brace for protests this weekend in response to footage of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Congressional party leadership...
U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel. Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Early action electrifies 2024 Senate battle
Senators are announcing retirements and reelection campaigns. Candidates have already jumped in to races in West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and California. The 2024 stage is rapidly getting set.
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona sits down with an influential group of women known as the "Four Corners," Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who will hold the top spots on the Senate and House Appropriations committees.
GOP national sales tax talk backfires, as Dems see political gold
“I believe it would cause the next Great Depression if we would impose it," says Chuck Schumer.
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he is looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling ” when the two meet Wednesday for their first sit-down at the White House since McCarthy was elected to the post.
