clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
readthereporter.com
Carmel reminds residents of snow removal protocol along sidewalks, paths, trails
The City of Carmel reminds residents, property owners, and business owners that it’s important to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice. Please shovel your sidewalks or arrange for others to help, so that your friends and neighbors can continue to make their way – safely – around the city.
WTHI
Terre Haute Humane Society is providing warmth for community cats during the cold winter months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - To help protect community cats during the cold winter months, the Terre Haute Humane Society is giving away hand-made boxes so cats can be warm. The Terre Haute Humane Society has stacks of styrofoam boxes filled with straw. A hole is cut so cats can fit into these boxes to stay warm if temperatures drop.
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023
• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
WLFI.com
January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program
I have compiled the CoCo, NWS COOP & viewer snowfall totals Wednesday-Thursday. I did tend to shy away from a lot of NWS COOP totals because measurements are only taken at 7 a.m. daily. The Purdue Ag Farm in northwestern Tippecanoe County only reported 3" for official total between measurement at 7 a.m. on Wednesday & 7 a.m. on Thursday. However, they did send 4.2" report to NWS on early Wednesday afternoon as the snow was still falling. However, due to all the melting, the 3" total is not accurate. That is a huge problem with historical NWS COOP data. Snow melts & you never get a true representation of the snowfall. I have had to do much research on snowfall totals from these stations in trying to map out historic storms as some totals make no sense in COOP record. This is why much of our historic snowfall data for Tippecanoe County back to 1879 comes from Purdue University & the Purdue Airport.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
WTHI
Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their...
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Local breweries weigh in on difficult industry as another brewery announces closure
FOUNTAIN SQUARE, Ind.– This week – Black Acre Brewing Company in Irvington announces it is shutting its doors. Across the area, several other breweries are on the verge of closing too. So what makes the brewery business go sour? “It’s been a roller coaster,” said Eddie Sahm, creative director and COO of Sahm’s Hospitality Group. “The longer […]
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
Gasoline use tax continues to decline in Indiana
Indiana drivers are seeing continued decreases in the gasoline use tax. However, that doesn't mean they will see relief at the pump.
Journal Review
Athenians sweep SAC double-header with Hot Dogs
CVL 8 7 11 7 - 33 FF 5 10 8 6 - 29 Crawfordsville (7-15, 2-5 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 3-4 3 Elyse Widmer 3-10 1-3 8 Riley Gardner 3-8 0-2 7 Abby Cox 0-0 0-1 0 Addie Hodges 2-5 3- 4 8 Celeste Moore 0-0...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
