Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was born Jan. 13, 1982, to Dennis Redman and Diane (Howard) Deckard in Lafayette. Paul was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2000 and ITT in 2002 with an associate’s degree in HVAC. He worked at Bassett Heating & Air, previously working at Vasey Heating & Air for eight years and ARS Heating & Air for over three years. Paul also worked part-time with Lifeline Music as a DJ.
Journal Review
Athenians sweep SAC double-header with Hot Dogs
CVL 8 7 11 7 - 33 FF 5 10 8 6 - 29 Crawfordsville (7-15, 2-5 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 3-4 3 Elyse Widmer 3-10 1-3 8 Riley Gardner 3-8 0-2 7 Abby Cox 0-0 0-1 0 Addie Hodges 2-5 3- 4 8 Celeste Moore 0-0...
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023
• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Journal Review
MCPA offers scholarship
Montgomery County Pioneer Association is offering a $500 scholarship to graduating seniors, a student enrolled in an accredited college, agricultural or vocational school. Applicants may also hold a 2023 GED certificate. Students pursuing any course of study are welcome to apply. Deadline is May 1. An application may be picked...
Current Publishing
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Greenfield High School student dies in single-car crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield High School student died late Saturday in a single-car crash in Maxwell, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North toward County Road 50 East when he ran off the road and flipped near Maxwell Intermediate School.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
Journal Review
Sectional Wrestling: 22 area wrestlers qualify for next week’s Regional
A total of 22 area wrestlers will continued their seasons on Saturday as all four area schools opened up the post-season at Crawfordsville in the sectional. Southmont led the way with eight wrestlers advancing to next week’s Regional at North Montgomery. Both Fountain Central and North Montgomery had five wrestlers qualify while Crawfordsville advanced four of their own.
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Journal Review
Little Giants grind out another NCAC win
Kenyon (7-3, 0-11 NCAC): Anthony Testa 6-10 0-0 15, Gefen Bar-Cohen 7-9 0-0 16, Nick Nelson 4-10 2-3 10, Drew Valentino 3-6 0-2 6, Alex Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Peter Haas 3-4 3-4 10, Nick Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Jackson Kennedy 2-7 0-0 5, Polivas Cereska 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 27-52 10-17 69.
