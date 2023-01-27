Read full article on original website
Journal Review
MCPA offers scholarship
Montgomery County Pioneer Association is offering a $500 scholarship to graduating seniors, a student enrolled in an accredited college, agricultural or vocational school. Applicants may also hold a 2023 GED certificate. Students pursuing any course of study are welcome to apply. Deadline is May 1. An application may be picked...
Current Publishing
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Current Publishing
Nieshalla elected president of ICCA
The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
clintoncountydailynews.com
St. Vincent Closing Frankfort Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced this past week that it is closing 11 immediate care clinics around Indiana, including Frankfort Primary Care and Frankfort Heart Care on East Wabash Street. Ascension St. Vincent said it will start notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the...
Journal Review
Lena Baird Shepherd
Lena Baird Shepherd, 90, of Veedersburg passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County library reviews policy to relocate some children’s books
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It was a contentious Hamilton East Public Library Board Meeting as the seven-person body discussed how to implement its New Collection Development policy, which requires selected children’s books that meet certain criteria to be moved to the adult section. As it stands, the policy...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was born Jan. 13, 1982, to Dennis Redman and Diane (Howard) Deckard in Lafayette. Paul was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2000 and ITT in 2002 with an associate’s degree in HVAC. He worked at Bassett Heating & Air, previously working at Vasey Heating & Air for eight years and ARS Heating & Air for over three years. Paul also worked part-time with Lifeline Music as a DJ.
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 28, 2023
• Warrant served in the 500 block of West Main Street — 12:50 a.m. • Slide off at 2600 Industrial Blvd. — 7:33 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Grace Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Hit and run at 115 W. Market St....
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
Journal Review
Wabash College to host Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival
The Wabash College French department received a grant to host a seven-week festival of French films, beginning Monday. The grant from the FACE Foundation (French-American Cultural Exchange) and Villa Albertine will bring the Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival to campus Monday through March 27. The festival is a program of FACE Foundation and Villa Albertine made possible with the support of the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), and SACEM/Fonds Culturel Franco-Américain, the French American Cultural Fund.
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
