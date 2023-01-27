Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
WTHI
Kid vaccination rates are down across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Vaccination rates are down for children across the state of Indiana. It's pushing the Vigo County Health Department to take action. Just over half of kids between 19 and 35 months old are not caught up on their vaccines. That number has decreased by 3% since 2021.
warricknews.com
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
School choice cost can’t be ignored
Lawmakers need to be honest and upfront about the long-term cost of expanding education scholarship accounts to all children between the age of 5 and 22 with no limitations based on family income, also known as universal school choice. The program could easily eclipse $300 million a year (or half a billion if you include […] The post School choice cost can’t be ignored appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
End of the federal public health emergency prompts confusion for recipients and providers
With the end of the federal public health emergency, some Medicaid recipients may no longer be eligible for continued coverage. During this emergency, some Medicaid programs, including traditional Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Healthy Indiana Plan, had a hold on traditional rules that required updated paperwork and documentation to remain eligible for coverage.
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
city-countyobserver.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Announce Affordable Housing iInvestment
INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
WHAS 11
Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations
Property owners could get temporary tax relief under a top Indiana lawmaker’s bill that seeks to stymie the impacts of high assessments last spring. A new study projects homeowners’ bills payable this year could increase as much as 15%. That’s more than double what previous reports estimated for the upcoming bills. Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, […] The post Indiana tax cap proposal would help homeowners but hurt school corporations appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
wfyi.org
Lawmakers aim to get people with mental health issues into treatment, instead of jail
Indiana lawmakers are trying to divert more people away from local jails and into mental health treatment. Advocates call a proposed bill “compassionate,” “humane” and “fiscally responsible.”. The legislation, HB 1006, creates a system for law enforcement to refer people to mental health centers. Those...
indypolitics.org
A Quick Look at Indiana Politics
Indy Politics talks with Andrew Downs, Professor Emeritus at the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. We look at the Indiana General Assembly, particularly when it comes to property taxes, as well as the latest in the Governor and U.S. Senate race. The Leon-Tailored Audio...
wfft.com
March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned
Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast Indiana. March for Life returns to northeast Indiana; first since Roe v. Wade overturned. Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched through downtown Fort Wayne in the 49th annual March For Life in Northeast...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana worker elected to UAW executive board hopes to ‘transform’ union, make leaders accountable
United Auto Workers union members elected a new “activist” slate of leaders in December 2022. That includes Dave Green, an Indiana worker who vows to use his new position to make the UAW more “accountable” to members. “I recognize after being on the floor for so...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
indypolitics.org
Hoosiers to See an Average 15% Property Tax Increase
A study by the Association of Indiana Counties shows Hoosiers could see an average 15-percent increase in their residential property taxes this year. The Association of Indiana Counties has completed its property tax study. The video above features David Botorff, the head of AIC. He explains the reasons for the...
WTHR
Pence takes responsibility for classified documents found at Indiana home
Pence said mistakes were made. The classified documents were discovered by Pence's team earlier this week.
wsiu.org
Gun-safety advocates face an uphill battle with Indiana lawmakers
Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
Comments / 0