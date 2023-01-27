ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1070 KHMO-AM

New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB

Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
QUINCY, MO
Engadget

The Morning After: Donald Trump is getting his Facebook and Instagram accounts back

It's already been over two years since Meta extended former President Donald Trump's "indefinite" suspension from Facebook. Now, the company has reinstated his account. In a statement, Meta said Trump would be able to access his Facebook and Instagram accounts in the "coming weeks," but there would be "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
New York Post

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym

A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
The Hill

Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules

Former President Trump will need to adjust his social media style if he wants to keep his newly restored Facebook and Instagram accounts.  A number of the 2024 presidential candidate’s posts on his Truth Social platform would run afoul of Meta, which has stricter content enforcement and set guardrails for his reinstatement. One opponent of…
GEORGIA STATE
ComicBook

Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game

The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
BGR.com

TikTok wants to be your new place for DMs

TikTok is eyeing Instagram with its latest push into direct messaging. As reported by The Information, the company has sent an email to “some users,” promoting some of the new direct messaging features it added to its social media app back in November. Users can now expand the number of users who can DM them on the app to “everyone.”
The Tennessean

Real life is found in between 'perfect' posts on social media | Opinion

Lauren Kuet is a wife and mother of two young boys, independent writer and global learning manager at Caterpillar Financial. As we wrap up another holiday season and trade in the glitz and bustle of coveted festivities for the familiar routines that occupy most of our year, we come to realize that exhaustion and inadequacy were undoubtedly in lockstep with our cherished year-end celebrations. Endless office parties and endearing school concerts made way for ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and even irksome yet lovable colleagues. Pictures were plastered across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook of children in matching pajamas, couples dressed up for cocktails and decked-out dogs (not to mention the “last-minute” winter-vacation-in Mexico posts).
TENNESSEE STATE

