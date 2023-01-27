Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
KFOR
Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food
Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. Discover Oklahoma: “The Jones Assembly” blends live …. Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
405business.com
Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond
The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
okcfox.com
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another bout of winter weather is expected across Oklahoma this week, however this time instead of snow, we'll mainly be dealing with a mix of freezing rain & sleet over the next few days. Monday morning will feature light precipitation moving from SW to NE,...
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
KOCO
Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs
Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
visitokc.com
How to Spend Valentine's Day Weekend in OKC
Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year, which means there’s a whole weekend (plus two more days!) to celebrate your sweetheart. Lucky for you, Oklahoma City is brimming with options, from the sweetly simple and understated to the bonkers, decadent and over-the-top. Whether you’re celebrating with your gal pals, spouse and kids or your one-and-only, we’ll help you do it up right.
Local chocolate company to be featured in 2023 Grammys gift bag
A local doctor's chocolate company is going to be featured in the 2023 Grammys gift bag.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma on Monday
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma starting on Monday. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Taylor has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma high school basketball scoreboard for 2022-23 season
Here's an updated look at Oklahoma high school basketball scores for the 2022-23 season. Saturday's Oklahoma high school basketball results (January 28, 2023)
KFOR
5th grader saves choking friend
Community leaders plan to discuss “Tyre Nichols” …. Oklahoma community leaders are preparing a community forum in the wake of the murder of Tyre Nichols for individuals seeking to express themselves directly to leadership in the metro area. Community forum held to talk with Oklahoma law enforcement …
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma
Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.
Comments / 0