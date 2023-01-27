ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Commercial building destroyed by fire near Manchester Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A commercial building caught on fire near the Manchester Center at Shields and Blackstone Avenues in Fresno early Monday morning. The Fresno Fire Department fire crews received a call around midnight about a fire at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields near the Hwy. 41 southbound on-ramp.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Hwy. 140 reopens 2 weeks after it was damaged by rockslide

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — All Lanes of SR-140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County are back open. Caltrans crews cleared away the debris and repaired the road after a rockslide that happened on Sunday, January 15th. One-way controls were in place while work continued to allow traffic to travel...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver crashes into home in north Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

$14,000 worth of food, alcohol stolen from Tulare business

TULARE, Calif. — Three people are wanted after police say they stole about $14,000 worth of food and alcohol from a business in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department was called to Tulare Golf Course earlier this week for reports of a burglary. According to officials, the trio entered the...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted for retail theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize him?. The Fresno Police Department is on the hunt for a man they say stole about $500 worth of items from a store. Officers say a man entered a Kohl’s Store last week and used the store’s shopping bag to stash the items.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out at Fresno Dave & Busters

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fight that broke out at Dave & Busters was caught on camera Sunday in Fresno. The man who recorded the video says that he just went there to enjoy the end of the football game and to let his kids have some fun. He...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM

January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Recognize her? Porch Pirate steals auto parts package, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A porch pirate was caught on camera Wednesday taking a package from a home in Northeast Fresno, police say. According to Fresno PD, a woman in her 20s took a package that contained auto parts from a home near Santa Ana and Chestnut Avenues. The...
FRESNO, CA

