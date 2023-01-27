Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KMPH.com
Commercial building destroyed by fire near Manchester Center in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A commercial building caught on fire near the Manchester Center at Shields and Blackstone Avenues in Fresno early Monday morning. The Fresno Fire Department fire crews received a call around midnight about a fire at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields near the Hwy. 41 southbound on-ramp.
KMPH.com
Hwy. 140 reopens 2 weeks after it was damaged by rockslide
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — All Lanes of SR-140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County are back open. Caltrans crews cleared away the debris and repaired the road after a rockslide that happened on Sunday, January 15th. One-way controls were in place while work continued to allow traffic to travel...
West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
KMPH.com
State Assemblyman Jim Patterson takes to the skies with daughter and Fresno Police
FRESNO, Calif. — California Assemblyman Jim Patterson took to the skies of Fresno on Friday with his daughter for a Skywatch Ride experience. The pair enjoyed a ride along with the Fresno Police Air Support Unit. Following the experience, Assemblyman Patterson posted to his Facebook page to share his gratitude.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
KMPH.com
Driver crashes into home in north Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Minor injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a home Sunday in north Merced. According to the Merced Fire Department, a driver in a red Mustang GT crashed into the front portion of someone’s home. Firefighters were called out to the scene and...
KMPH.com
$14,000 worth of food, alcohol stolen from Tulare business
TULARE, Calif. — Three people are wanted after police say they stole about $14,000 worth of food and alcohol from a business in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department was called to Tulare Golf Course earlier this week for reports of a burglary. According to officials, the trio entered the...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into hydrant, power pole
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
KMPH.com
Man wanted for retail theft in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize him?. The Fresno Police Department is on the hunt for a man they say stole about $500 worth of items from a store. Officers say a man entered a Kohl’s Store last week and used the store’s shopping bag to stash the items.
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out at Fresno Dave & Busters
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fight that broke out at Dave & Busters was caught on camera Sunday in Fresno. The man who recorded the video says that he just went there to enjoy the end of the football game and to let his kids have some fun. He...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2 Near Madera
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred on State Route 99 near the Madera area on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on SR-99 and Avenue 20 1/2, investigators said. Details on the Deadly Pedestrian Collision on SR-99 Near...
clovisroundup.com
Illegal Skimming Device Located in ATM
January 27th, Friday morning an ATM technician located an illegal skimming device at an Bank of America ATM near Peach/Shaw in Clovis. This skimming device was removed from the ATM and at this time it’s unknown how long it was there. Detectives are working with the bank to try...
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
KMPH.com
Recognize her? Porch Pirate steals auto parts package, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A porch pirate was caught on camera Wednesday taking a package from a home in Northeast Fresno, police say. According to Fresno PD, a woman in her 20s took a package that contained auto parts from a home near Santa Ana and Chestnut Avenues. The...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Comments / 0