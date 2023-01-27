Read full article on original website
Authorities search for homicide suspect after fatal shooting at Boulder Creek party
BOULDER CREEK -- Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a person at a party in Boulder Creek late Saturday.According to a Facebook post by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting at a party on the 1000 Block of Brimblecom Road in the Boulder Creek area. Arriving deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.While deputies took life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.The sheriff's office said the fatal shooting suspect is still outstanding, but so far have not provided a description. Detectives are actively working on the case and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to get in touch with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121 .Authorities will release additional information as the investigation allows.
Robbery reported near UC Berkeley campus
A suspect used a knife to cut a victim's purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley's campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
One dead in Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
Hundreds protest in downtown Oakland after Tyre Nichols' death
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The video of Tyre Nichols’ death was released on Friday after he died at the hands of five Memphis police officers in an incident on Jan. 7. Hundreds participated in a protest Sunday night in downtown Oakland (video above). Communities across the Bay Area protested against police brutality. Broadway Street was […]
Oakland Police Department Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Alleged “Ghost Pursuit” that Resulted in Death of Bystander
Amid the Oakland Police Department’s turmoil, the department is now reportedly also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man that died after being struck be a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase by police, according to KRON4. The man, 27-year-old Lolomanaia “Lolo” Soakai, reportedly died from a...
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Several suspects wanted for armed robbery of Milpitas jewelry store
MILPITAS, Calif. - Police are searching for multiple suspects in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Milpitas. Around 2:40 p.m. at 1535 block of Landess Ave. Friday,. police were notified about shots being fired in a robbery in progress. Police said one of the eight suspects discharged their firearm "in the direction of an employee."
Witness to Mountain View jewelry store robbery chases suspects
A local jewelry store and its customers faced an armed robbery on Friday morning, according to the Mountain View Police Department.
Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects after South San Francisco business targeted
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, where the armed suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the manager before demanding cash. After the suspects were given the cash, they ran off on foot heading westbound on Third Lane.The first suspect is described as a...
Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'
TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
