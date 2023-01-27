ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution

CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

