One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
A Jury Denies Lawsuit Filed by Family of 13-year-old Tyre King, Killed by White Ohio Cop
A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016. According to AP news, a verdict was delivered on Wednesday, Jan.25. A jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force.
Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
Suspect used ‘threatening demand note’ to rob Columbus bank, camera shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man caught on video robbing a bank in Columbus’ Westmoor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video at the Chase Bank at 3100 W. Broad St. showed a man giving a bank teller a “threatening demand note for money,” according to Columbus police. […]
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy’s life
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a Chillicothe dispatcher Saturday morning who saved a Ross County deputy’s life in November. At a hotel in Dublin, Chillicothe police dispatcher Taylor Matson was honored by the FOP for rendering first aid and saving Ross County sergeant Eric Kocheran quickly after he was shot. […]
Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
Lawsuit alleges Fireball mini bottles are 'misleading' because they don't contain whisky
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The maker of Fireball Cinnamon are facing a federal lawsuit because miniature bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky. The label on fireball sold at liquor stores says: “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor.” But the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.
