ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgPev_0kT1GWVc00

Says it does not have city-wide policy implications, should go to LUBA; 'unacceptable!' says opponents

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Despite long and loud opposition by some neighbors to a planned retail development in southeast Bend due to a disputed gas station, a city planner is urging the city council not to hear their appeal of the project’s approval and to let the matter go to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.

Foes of the two conditional use permits for the commercial development at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy Road have appealed the recent city hearings officer’s Jan. 4 approval of the project sought by applicant Colvin Oil.

They are urging councilors to hear it, but city Senior Planner Heidi Kennedy laid out the case against doing so in her issue summary for next Wednesday evening’s council meeting.

In an echo of many past land-use appeals brought to councilors over the years, Kennedy wrote, “This is a site-specific development application that does not have city-wide implications” – the criteria in city regulations for whether to take up an appeal or to let a staff or hearings officer’s decision stand as the city's final stance, allowing appellants to take the matter to LUBA.

“The number of community members registering their support or opposed to a particular development application is not the same has having community-wide implications or public policy issues,” Kennedy wrote.

The planner said any public policy issues regarding condition use permits and what uses are allowed in what zoning cannot be resolved in an appeal of an application, “which is governed by the criteria in place at the time of the application.”

Kennedy wrote that the matter “can be appealed to and adequately reviewed” by LUBA, “an impartial decision-maker with specialized expertise that can provide all parties a fair, neutral forum with an established, efficient process to adjudicate an appeal.”

She said the 36-page appeal basically restates the issues and arguments the hearings officer heard but “does not, however, identify why Council rather than LUBA should decide those issues.”

The planner also noted that if the council chooses to hear the matter, “it would be extremely difficult to issue a final local decision” by the 120-day deadline, unless the applicant granted an extension or special council hearings were planned. But she said “the applicant has indicated that they are not inclined to extend” the deadline – and that could land the matter in court.

Informed of the planner’s recommendation, Susi Gaylord of the group “Southeast Bend Neighbors fore Responsible Development” told NewsChannel 21, "This is the same argument council always uses — the appeal isn’t a city-wide issue and LUBA is better suited to hear the appeal.

"It is not ok that our city council fails repeatedly to respect the people who live in this city by favoring development," Gaylord wrote. "This potential development is in contradiction to everything the city says they want, need, and value. Unacceptable!!!"

You can read their appeal application and the hearings officer decision in item 7 of next week's council agenda . Here's Kennedy's issue summary:

7_Appeal_of_Hearings_Officer_Decision_Issue_Summary
Download

The post Bend city planner recommends councilors not hear appeal of controversial SE Bend gas station appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat

The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved Mayor Ed Fitch’s appointment of Tobias Colvin to the council. Colvin will serve out the remaining two years of the council seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Ed Fitch. The post Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters have busy, varied days: A look back at department’s 2022 accomplishments and challenges

Bend Fire & Rescue recently released numbers giving a look at how many and what type of calls they responded to in 2022. The department received 13,353 calls for service, up 6.6 percent from the previous year. The post Bend firefighters have busy, varied days: A look back at department’s 2022 accomplishments and challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout

Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout. The post Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region

Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter amid cold snap

Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a temporary shelter...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again

A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy