Alabama State

Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

State House Security Being Stepped Up For Fmr. Pres. Trump's Visit

(Columbia, SC) -Security will be stepped up at the South Carolina State House Saturday as former President Trump visits. He'll be holding his first public campaign event of the year as part of his run for re-election. Trump will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster at...
COLUMBIA, SC
POLITICO

'Lessen the stupidity factor'

WATCH YOUR STEP — Lawmakers and staff arriving at the Capitol this morning will navigate around bike-rack style security fencing erected overnight as cities across the country brace for protests this weekend in response to footage of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Congressional party leadership...
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel.  Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
INDIANA STATE

