mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
foxla.com
Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
mynewsla.com
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
2urbangirls.com
Law enforcement braces for release of Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that led to his death
LOS ANGELES – With Friday’s planned release of a graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. Neither the Los...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach
A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit- and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said.
ABC 4
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
2urbangirls.com
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
KTLA.com
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
ib.tv
Garcia Promotions’ Event in San Bernardino was a Showcase for Saul Rodriguez
SAN BERNARDINO-Saul “Neno” Rodriguez, out of action for nearly three years, returned to the prize ring on Saturday in San Bernardino at the Club Event Center in a Garcia Promotions event. San Bernardino is in the Inland Empire which is two counties just east of Los Angeles. Riverside’s...
