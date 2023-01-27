ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified

Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD

A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio

Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
