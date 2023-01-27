ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Issue Is: Adam Schiff, Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom

This week, Elex spoke with Rep. Adam Schiff, who gave his first TV interview since announcing his run for Senate. Governor Gavin Newsom discusses recent mass shooting in California and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks youth mental heath and gun violence during a visit to Santa Monica.
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
91 Freeway closure in effect in the IE this weekend

CORONA, Calif. - Yet another major freeway closure will go into effect in the Inland Empire this weekend. A section of the 91 Freeway will be completely closed through Corona, which marks the fifth closure in the area since September. From 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to 5 a.m. Monday,...
Winter storm brings more rain, snow to Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Southern California residents braced for more winter weather as scattered rain and mountain snow moved into the region. According to the National Weather Service, no flooding concerns were anticipated since about only a half-inch or less of precipitation was expected. However, hazardous conditions were expected in the mountain communities.
Rain, cold weather to move into SoCal

LOS ANGELES - Two days of scattered rain and mountain snow are expected to move into Southern California beginning Sunday, forecasters said. Precipitation amounts are expected to be somewhat limited across much of the region, generally a half-inch or less, with no flooding concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

