Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

RaeQuan Battle's career night helps Montana State avoid deja vu loss

BOZEMAN — Several hours before the Montana State men’s basketball team built a 17-point first half lead over Sacramento State, the MSU women overcame a 17-point first half deficit for a thrilling home win over Sac State. Some coaches might’ve used that women’s comeback as motivation, a reminder...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State

MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.
MISSOULA, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps

BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title. “It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman gets past Gallatin in crosstown overtime thriller with late run

BOZEMAN — After another timely stop on the defensive end, Bozeman had to work quickly down three with less than 40 seconds left to play. The Hawks tried to find any open look. Rocky Lencioni — who’d missed on his lone previous attempt from deep all night — had some space on the wing. As the ball went through the net to tie the game with 30 seconds left, the junior forward let his shooting hand hang in celebration.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Head of Montana State University Alumni Foundation to retire

BOZEMAN – Chris Murray, president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, will retire on Feb. 28. Since Murray’s arrival in August 2014, the Alumni Foundation has raised over $630 million to fuel MSU’s people, places and programs. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and donors and securing private support to advance MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
Char-Koosta News

Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary

BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
BOZEMAN, MT

