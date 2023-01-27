Read full article on original website
Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever
You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture
Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac. Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
The actors who have won the most Oscars
For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough. There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling. Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates. In 2021, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year...
2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen
By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars
It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
Top five Oscars 2023 snubs: From Tom Cruise to James Cameron
Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced in Hollywood and a number of high-profile names were casualties of the Oscars battle.
Here's Entirely Too Much Information About The 2023 Academy Award Best Picture Nominees
Everything (the Best Picture nominees) Everywhere (in this post) All at Once (when you click on this post and read it).
2023 Oscars: Guaranteed 10 Best Picture nominees means multiple rounds of counting
For the 2023 Oscars, there will be a guaranteed 10 Best Picture nominees. This was the case last year and back in 2010 and 2011. In between there had been a variable number of nominees between 5 and 10, which necessitated a modification to the traditional counting using the preferential ballot. (From 2012 to 2021, there was just a single round of counting and a film had to be one of the top choices of at least 5% of the members taking part in the nomination phase to be even eligible for a Best Picture nomination.) To illustrate how the system...
Ryan Coogler Reacts to Angela Bassett Becoming an Oscar Frontrunner: ‘She’s So Incredible That Sometimes You Forget’
Oscar buzz for Angela Bassett’s performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surged all the way to Sundance, where her “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and “Master of None” co-star Lena Waithe both championed her for the gold. Coogler and Waithe both spoke to Variety’s Angelique Jackson backstage at the A Taste of Sundance event on the festival’s opening night. Coogler was awarded at the event with the inaugural Variety Visionary Award, which recognizes a notable Sundance alumni. Coogler is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Sundance winner “Fruitvale Station” this year. Bassett has emerged as the best supporting actress Oscar frontrunner...
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Movies So Good They Should Have Won an Oscar – But Didn’t
The 95th Academy Awards nominations have just been released; and as with every round of nominations, some critically acclaimed films were shut out completely. One particularly surprising omission this Oscars season is the historical action film “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as a general in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. (Here are 25 […]
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
BBC
Sylvia Syms: Veteran British actress dies at 89
British actress Sylvia Syms, a star of stage and screen for six decades, has died at the age of 89. She shot to fame in the 1950s in Ice Cold in Alex, and was nominated for Bafta Awards for Woman in a Dressing Gown and No Trees in the Street.
