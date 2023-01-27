ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Defense keys second-ranked O’Dea’s victory over fifth-ranked Eastside Catholic

By Aaron Lommers
 3 days ago

SEATTLE – Earlier this week, fifth-ranked Eastside Catholic knocked off second-ranked O’Dea, 66-58. In the loss, the Fighting Irish identified their defensive performance as a reason for the defeat, which was just their second league loss and fourth loss overall of the season.

Thursday night, the two teams faced each other for the second time in four days and it was clear O’Dea had addressed the problem.

The Irish (10-2 league, 14-4 overall) used a lockdown defensive effort in the first half to build a big lead and held off a Crusaders’ rally in the second half for a 47-40 victory.

“We felt Monday’s performance was unacceptable, to be letting up the stuff we were letting up,” O’Dea senior guard Mason Williams said. “We fixed it all. We were jumping through passing lanes, staying connected to guys, and getting through ball screens, which we’ve always been working on.”

The Fighting Irish led 23-9 at halftime, and 9-3 at the end of the first quarter. Throughout the first half, they made it difficult on the Eastside Catholic (9-4, 12-6) guards to get any sort of penetration toward the hoop, which clearly was a huge part of its struggles on the offensive end.

“It makes it easy that it’s a rival school, but the team, honestly, we just had to lock in on defense,” Williams said. “We just turned up the defense, and that’s pretty much what it was. It all started on defense and then we can just get to running and playing basketball.”

In the second half, the Crusaders finally were able to get a rhythm on the offensive end and rallied, but were never able to get the deficit to any less than seven points, which was the final margin of victory for the Irish.

Williams had just four points at halftime, but came alive in the second half, scoring nine of his team-high 13 points.

“Nothing changed,” Williams said of the difference in scoring output between halves. “I just trusted my teammates and let it come to me. All of my teammates are talented individuals, and they can create offense.”

Junior wing Miles Goodman also chipped in 12 points for the Irish’s balanced offense attack.

“It’s good because everyone has their role and that makes a great team,” Goodman said. “So everyone just plays their role.

Junior forward Jacob Cofie led the Crusaders with 11 points.

