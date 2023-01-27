Read full article on original website
Related
‘Historical’ AI chatbots aren’t just inaccurate—they are dangerous
The ChatGPT-based app is hardly a replacement for talking to folks like Albert Einstein. Bettman/GettyHere's why it's so questionable to let AI chatbots impersonate people like Einstein and Gandhi.
Daily Nebraskan
Letter to the Editor: ChatGPT will change human job market
Editor’s Note: The following was generated through the chatbot ChatGPT by Assistant Opinion Editor Ben Lampman. I am writing in response to the article "CONCURRING OPINION: ChatGPT is a game-changer for the human writing industry" written by Brian Beach. While I appreciate the sentiment that my capabilities as a language model should be seen as a tool to assist and augment human writing rather than replace it, I must respectfully disagree with the assertion that my presence will not have a significant impact on the job market for journalists, and more generally, other industries.
Daily Nebraskan
CONCURRING OPINION: ChatGPT changes the game for the human writing industry
It is hard to think of a technology which has marveled the general public to the extent that ChatGPT has in the last two months. After its initial release on Nov. 30, 2022, the AI chatbot took the internet by storm, reaching 1 million users in only five days. The chatbot can generate creative raps, complex essays and impressive computer code. Unless you’ve managed to stay off the internet for the last few weeks, you’ve likely seen its work.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
I got laid off from Amazon. The lack of transparency about why certain people were let go made the whole process extremely robotic.
On Wednesday, Amazon informed thousands of employees that their roles were eliminated following layoffs from other big tech companies.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?
I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.
A laid-off Google employee said she felt 'betrayed' and 'reduced to a dollar sign' when the tech giant cut her job
An ex-Googler said she "disagrees" with how the tech giant executed the layoffs and is "disappointed" they didn't take other measures.
Rogue AI ‘could kill everyone,’ scientists warn as ChatGPT craze runs rampant
They’re warning of a global AI-pocalypse. While artificial intelligence systems might make lives exponentially easier, they could also have a sinister side effect — making us go extinct. That’s right, researchers are deeming rogue AI an “existential threat to humanity” that needs to be regulated like nuclear weapons if we are to survive. “With superhuman AI there is a particular risk that is of a different sort of class, which is . . . it could kill everyone,” warned Michael Cohen, a doctoral student at Oxford University, the Times of London reported. Meanwhile, his colleague Michael Osborne, who teaches machine learning at...
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Futurism
Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen
You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
Princeton computer science professor says don't panic over 'bullshit generator' ChatGPT
A Princeton professor researching AI told The Markup that ChatGPT isn't a reliable information source, and that its adoption won't be a "revolution."
Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t
Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
Opinion: Narcissist Gaslighting Phrases and Effective Reactions to Put Them Off
Narcissists are masters of manipulation. They can make you feel like you're the crazy one, even when they're saying things that aren't true. If you've ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to talk sense into them.
Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’
This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Comments / 2