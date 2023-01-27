Gonzaga University School of Law won't participate in U.S. News and World Report rankings

IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO