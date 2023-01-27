Read full article on original website
Editor’s Note: The following was generated through the chatbot ChatGPT by Assistant Opinion Editor Ben Lampman. I am writing in response to the article "CONCURRING OPINION: ChatGPT is a game-changer for the human writing industry" written by Brian Beach. While I appreciate the sentiment that my capabilities as a language model should be seen as a tool to assist and augment human writing rather than replace it, I must respectfully disagree with the assertion that my presence will not have a significant impact on the job market for journalists, and more generally, other industries.
The world of dating is constantly evolving, and with the advent of new technologies, it's becoming more and more exciting. In 2023, there is a shift towards virtual dating, with many people turning to online platforms to find love. However, while technology has changed the way we date, it has also created some challenges. This blog post will explore how technology is changing the dating game and what it means for the future of relationships.
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
