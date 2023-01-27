ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Nebraskan

Letter to the Editor: ChatGPT will change human job market

Editor’s Note: The following was generated through the chatbot ChatGPT by Assistant Opinion Editor Ben Lampman. I am writing in response to the article "CONCURRING OPINION: ChatGPT is a game-changer for the human writing industry" written by Brian Beach. While I appreciate the sentiment that my capabilities as a language model should be seen as a tool to assist and augment human writing rather than replace it, I must respectfully disagree with the assertion that my presence will not have a significant impact on the job market for journalists, and more generally, other industries.
makeuseof.com

The Dangers of AI Writing and How to Spot AI-Generated Text

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AI programs are here, and one of their missions is to take over the writing space. Large language models like ChatGPT are some of the latest-to-arrive...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Technology is Changing the Dating Game In 2023

The world of dating is constantly evolving, and with the advent of new technologies, it's becoming more and more exciting. In 2023, there is a shift towards virtual dating, with many people turning to online platforms to find love. However, while technology has changed the way we date, it has also created some challenges. This blog post will explore how technology is changing the dating game and what it means for the future of relationships.
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Engadget

The Morning After: Donald Trump is getting his Facebook and Instagram accounts back

It's already been over two years since Meta extended former President Donald Trump's "indefinite" suspension from Facebook. Now, the company has reinstated his account. In a statement, Meta said Trump would be able to access his Facebook and Instagram accounts in the "coming weeks," but there would be "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."
makeuseof.com

ChatGPT vs. Google Translate: Which Is Better At Translation?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. From content writing and programming to product design and data analysis, ChatGPT is making an immediate impact in almost every digital field imaginable. However, one area...
CoinTelegraph

PR advice that crypto founders wish they’d heard sooner

Something I’ve noticed throughout my years as a PR consultant for dozens of crypto projects is that all founders want good PR, but few understand what it looks like. Founders and CEOs come to PR firms in the hopes that they will shape their image in the press, and about halfway through the engagement together, they tend to say, “Wow, I really see the value of this now. I understand how this works.”

