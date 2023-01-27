PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO