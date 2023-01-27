ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team is full of excellent student-athletes that solidify their futures in the classroom, while putting on a show on the court. When it comes to the fundamentals of basketball, Soda Rice is as crisp as it gets and by now...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State

MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps

BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title. “It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte holds off Helena to hand the Bengals their first loss in over a month

BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Helena Bengals in a Western AA matchup on Saturday afternoon. With a 58-49 victory, Butte handed Helena their first loss since Dec. 16. Helena entered the matchup undefeated in conference games and an 8-1 record overall. The Bulldogs stifled the Bengals throughout the game to earn the upset win.
BUTTE, MT
WPRI 12 News

No. 23 Friars continue title defense on the road

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – All is good in Friartown – 8-2 in Big East play and hitting their stride ahead of two big games on the road. “I feel like half the season has been going really good for us, we faced adversity and I feel like we needed to go through that and that’s […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan

In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
WARWICK, RI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is one of the famous art-friendly cities not only in Rhode Island but also throughout the whole country. Its vast variety of art galleries, museums, and festivals is outstanding. When it comes to nature exploration, this city also has many attractions to offer to outdoor enthusiasts. But historically, Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy