ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Snow chances continue Friday and Saturday after a slow start to the snow season

By WGN-TV Weather Team
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

More snow and bitter cold on the way as temperatures make a quick downturn for late January and early February

Gusty cold frontal snow showers arrive Friday morning, capable of cutting visibilities sharply at times and laying down a quick half inch to an inch and a half of snow.  The heaviest snow is expected late morning to early afternoon.  Bursts of wind-driven snow may create travel issues at times and reduced visibility.  Winds may gust to 40 miles per hour during the heaviest snow period.  Snow showers become more sporadic by late afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qcv6O_0kT1CMmk00

More snow Saturday

Another snow system, capable of producing 2-5 inches of snow arrives late morning or early afternoon Saturday, continuing into Saturday night.  Higher snowfall amounts are more likely for locations north of the city.  Lake snow may enhance totals for Illinois lakeside counties as winds turn east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JkCk_0kT1CMmk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxTEi_0kT1CMmk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M821N_0kT1CMmk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PF9Sa_0kT1CMmk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3L8Y_0kT1CMmk00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Cold start to the week, storm track looks to stay south

Winter Weather Advisory for Illinois counties from 6 Sunday night to 9 am Monday CST. Wintry mix, light snow and light ice. Travel could become slick. Winter mix tonight with a low in the mid-to-upper 20s. Early mixed precipitation Monday with a high in the upper 20s to low 30s.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Early-week cold snap follows weekend snowstorm

Residents in the north portions of the Chicago area spent much of their Sunday digging out after a major snowfall. Total accumulations ranged from as much as 6 to 10 inches across the far northern areas straddling the Wisconsin state line to as little as an inch or less in far southern sections of the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Another Round of Wintry Weather Expected This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a clipper system brought periods of light snow to Central Illinois on Friday, another system looks to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the area Saturday and Saturday night. While the storm track has shifted a little further north, much of the area is expected to see a little bit of freezing rain and snow through mid-morning Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-30-23 winter storm dumps several inches of snow on southeast wi

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Ten inches of snow was reported in Racine County and about eight inches at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Blowing snow made cleanup difficult. The National Weather Service said snow rates reached an inch per hour at times Saturday evening and overnight, causing hazardous travel conditions. Highest snowfall totals were reported in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Crashes reported as snow, road conditions worsen

A blustery cold front has swept into the Chicago area Friday with more snow on the way Saturday. Falling snow has caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area. Multiple crashes and closures have been reported on expressways and streets. Whiteout conditions are reported toward the Wisconsin state line. A multi-vehicle pileup just across […]
CHICAGO, IL
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.

(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
IOWA STATE
WGN News

Snow, ice to blame in multi-vehicle crash near Kenosha

A blustery cold front swept into Wisconsin and Illinois, including the Chicago area Friday. Falling snow caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area. Multiple crashes and closures were reported on expressways and streets as the Friday evening rush hour began. Whiteout conditions were reported toward the Wisconsin state line. Wisconsin State Patrol said […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois

Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois OSFM shares carbon monoxide safety tips for winter season

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Illinoisans continue to turn up their thermostats to stay warm this winter season, potential carbon monoxide incidents increase. The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is encouraging everyone to stay safe when it comes to carbon monoxide. “Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas, so it’s very important to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WGN News

WGN News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy