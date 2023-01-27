ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

comomag.com

OATS Transit is more than a ride

The buses, vans, and shuttles fill essential need across Missouri. In 87 counties around Missouri, OATS Transit buses, vans and shuttles crisscross the city streets, highways and rural roads, five days each week, and 357 days per year. Last year, OATS Transit provided 1 million rides across 11 million miles....
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system

The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
comomag.com

Worth the Wait

The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
Worth the Wait
plattecountylandmark.com

It’s reassessment time again

It’s reassessment time again and the price trend for home sales and used vehicles is headed lower. I doubt the next round of assessments will have the same money grab fervor as 2019 and 2021. The assessor routinely over assesses property without any supporting evidence. This arbitrary practice puts...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon

(KMAland) -- January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

The Results Are in—We Got a C-

The Center for Education Reform’s (CER) Parent Power! Index was just released and Missouri actually improved from a D on the last index to a solid C-. CER created the index in 1999 to measure whether a state has “policies in place that put students ahead of systems,” “values the diversity of need and condition of every family,” “provides accessible information,” and “puts families in charge.” Despite having several school choice programs, Missouri, it seems, falls short on delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Osage Nation Report Shows Issues With Former CEO Bighorse

A new report is shedding light into issues at the Osage Nation. According to the Lake Sun, a new Osage Nation Gaming Commission report shows that former CEO Byron Bighorse, who stepped down from his role in December, had apparently been living a lavish lifestyle on the money from the nation.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE

