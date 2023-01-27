Read full article on original website
SAUERWEIN SETS THE TONE FOR SOUTH RANGE
CANFIELD OH- In a game where the offensive start was slow, it was South Range point guard Devin Sauerwein that set the tone and scored the first 4 points of the game for the Raiders on steals, and transition layups. The offense relaxed after that slow start in a 43-30 win. The Raiders used a balanced offense to get the job done. 4 players scored at least 8 points for the Raiders. The Raiders defense was lock down as usual. They held Lakeview to 4 points in the third quarter to firmly take control of the game.
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
Shy sinks game-winning FT’s with 2.3 left for YSU win
YSU and Northern Kentucky swapped lead changes four times in the final 30 seconds.
IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON
Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM
ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
KNIGHT’S STEEL STRONGER THAN IRON
AKRON OH- In their second game this week, The #3 YSN Power Ranked boys basketball team The Archbishop Hoban Knights welcomed The Cleveland Central Catholic Ironmen to The Castle! However, the two programs are no strangers to one another as both were once members of the old North Coast Conference just a few years ago. The Knights have emerged victorious in 4 of their last 5 matchups with one of Cuyahoga Counties respected programs.. The last time Tri-C beat Hoban? Back on January 3rd, 2020, another instance when The Ironmen made the trip to Summit County and spoiled the home matchup for The Knights. This season, Hoban rapidly served up a baker’s dozen in the win column while only falling short twice through 15 games this regular season heading into Friday night.
SALEM BOTHERED, NOT BEATEN
YOUNGSTOWN OH- To say that the size that Ursuline brings to the table had no effect on Salem on Saturday would be lying. The Irish have more size than a lot of teams that pop up on Salem’s schedule. The inside presence of Aaliyah Smith, and Trinity Lamb was a factor. The important thing however for Salem is they made sure it wasn’t a deciding factor. Did they get some shots blocked? Yes. Did they give up some points in the paint? Yes. But if you thought that was enough to break Salem’s spirit you are sorely mistaken. Salem found their ways t score, and played tremendous defense especially in the times that counted the most. All of that led to a 44-32 win.
BADGER BRINGS THE BOOM
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
ROCKETS SHAKE OFF SPRINGFIELD
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Springfield 46-22 on Friday night to win their 6th straight game and sweep Springfield on the season. It was tied 19-19 at halftime then lowellville outscored Springfield 16-0 in the 3rd qtr to make it 35-19 after 3. Thru outscored them 27-3 total in the second half.
Watch: Poland vs. Struthers Girls Basketball
Poland seeks a season sweep; Struthers is after the decisive league victory.
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
Traffic is heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon.
Collision involving city salt truck closed road in Trumbull Co.
A road was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a truck from a local road department crew.
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
Garage total loss after fire in Warren
A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren.
Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials throughout Northeast Ohio reacted to the released video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis. Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press. Cleveland City...
I-77 southbound is closed beyond State Route 21 in Richfield due to a crash
Interstate 77 southbound is closed just beyond State Route 21 due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
