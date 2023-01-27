ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KULR8

RaeQuan Battle's career night helps Montana State avoid deja vu loss

BOZEMAN — Several hours before the Montana State men’s basketball team built a 17-point first half lead over Sacramento State, the MSU women overcame a 17-point first half deficit for a thrilling home win over Sac State. Some coaches might’ve used that women’s comeback as motivation, a reminder...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State women’s tennis splits matches in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State. Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps

BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title. “It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Montana State hires Wisconsin's Al Johnson as offensive line coach

BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced. Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten...
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
Char-Koosta News

Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary

BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Idaho State Journal

NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads

Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson

BOZEMAN, Mont.—Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

