KULR8
Montana State women complete 17-point comeback against Sacramento State
BOZEMAN — The lasting lesson is that the Montana State women's basketball team cannot keep giving up big first quarters and expect to compete. The immediate takeaway is that it’s possible to win in spite of those slow starts. The Bobcats overcame a 17-point deficit in the first...
KULR8
RaeQuan Battle's career night helps Montana State avoid deja vu loss
BOZEMAN — Several hours before the Montana State men’s basketball team built a 17-point first half lead over Sacramento State, the MSU women overcame a 17-point first half deficit for a thrilling home win over Sac State. Some coaches might’ve used that women’s comeback as motivation, a reminder...
KULR8
Montana State women’s tennis splits matches in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State. Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point, sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Colby Wilson breaks Big Sky pole vault record at UNM Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 18-foot mark was in Colby Wilson’s mind long before he stepped on the runway at the UNM Team Open on Saturday. In fact, the Montana State pole vaulter has been thinking about clearing that height for over a year.
KULR8
Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps
BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title. “It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to...
KULR8
Montana State hires Wisconsin's Al Johnson as offensive line coach
BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced. Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Colorful Cosmic Tubing is Montana’s Favorite New Winter Activity
Have you ever heard of cosmic tubing? If not, it definitely needs to be on your Montana bucket list. Cosmic tubing takes traditional tubing to the next level. It's essentially tubing after dark under a wide array of colorful lights. Snow tubing is fun, but cosmic snow tubing is awesome!
Char-Koosta News
Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary
BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
Bald eagles flock to Logan Landfill
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case
Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Department responds to a single vehicle rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Truck 3 is on scene at a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Warbler Way. There is no further information at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department released the following information:
ypradio.org
Bozeman's Bridger View neighborhood aims to be an example for sustainability and affordability
In her new three-bedroom condo, Emily Hay makes an afternoon tea on her induction stove. “So we’ll turn it up to like the highest, and it literally takes you know 40 seconds to boil water,” she said. “It’s a little noisy at first, but once you get used to using it it’s just so efficient."
KULR8
First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads
Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
