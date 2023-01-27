Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Covid-19 is a leading cause of death for children in the US, despite relatively low mortality rate
Covid-19 has become the eighth most common cause of death among children in the United States, according to a study published Monday. Children are significantly less likely to die from Covid-19 than any other age group -- less than 1% of all deaths since the start of the pandemic have been among those younger than 18, according to federal data. Covid-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the broader population.
Comments / 0