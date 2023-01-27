ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings Central girls rebound with 53-36 win over Hardin

BILLINGS — The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. With the season’s first loss “in the back of their minds,” the...
KULR8

First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
KULR8

Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
KULR8

Hardin's hot shooting shocks Billings Central 64-62

BILLINGS- From the first tip, Hardin had a little extra energy in their legs on Friday night at First Interstate Arena. The last time these two teams met, Billings Central dominated 97-51. Friday night was a different story. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-2 lead, as Hardin made four...
KULR8

Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program

BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Billings, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
KULR8

Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provides a patriotic send off to deploying soldiers

BILLINGS, Mt: Montana District 3 Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provided a memorable send off to the Army Reserve 592nd Ordnance Company on Sunday. Madison Kane, Sergeant First Class with 411 Ordinance Battalion said that it's important for families to give a warm and patriotic send off to their deploying soldiers before they are headed for their mission to serve and protect the country.
yourbigsky.com

Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home

If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings

You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
