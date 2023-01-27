Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82

Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday.
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
