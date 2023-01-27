Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team is full of excellent student-athletes that solidify their futures in the classroom, while putting on a show on the court. When it comes to the fundamentals of basketball, Soda Rice is as crisp as it gets and by now...
KULR8
Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State
MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a dynamic start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that defined Saturday's dominant performance against Portland State. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since being inserted into the starting lineup this week. Her competitive spirit has become contagious and it showed in an 88-56 blowout win over the Vikings in front of 3,062 fans.
KULR8
'Can’t wait to be a part of it': Carroll football hires Mitch Malot to coach offensive line
HELENA — Mitch Malot was nearly finished packing for the 30-hour or so drive to Iowa where he would join NCAA Division III Luther College’s coaching staff. Instead, Malot chopped that journey in half, getting a call from Carroll to become the Saints’ new offensive line coach.
