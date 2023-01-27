MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a dynamic start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that defined Saturday's dominant performance against Portland State. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since being inserted into the starting lineup this week. Her competitive spirit has become contagious and it showed in an 88-56 blowout win over the Vikings in front of 3,062 fans.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO