Cannon Falls, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams

Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers boys hockey shut out by Mankato East

Mankato East scored in every period on their way to a 6-0 victory over Red Wing in boys hockey action Saturday afternoon. The Wingers were outshot 53-16. East scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and added another goal in the third. Ellis Petersmeyer made 31...
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mankato East powers past Red Wing girls hockey

Mankato East widened its lead with a five-goal second period in an 8-1 win over Red Wing Saturday. The Wingers got on the scoreboard in the first period. Tatum Zylka scored her 13th goal of the season at 9 minutes, 28 seconds of the first. The Wingers trailed 2-1 heading into the second.
MANKATO, MN
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State collapses, loses 13th consecutive game to Minnesota

Through 30 minutes of play Saturday night, Michigan State was outplaying the soon-to-be top-ranked Minnesota on its home ice.The Spartans dominated the first period, then led at two separate times in the second period. Graduate student goaltenderDylan St. Cyr absolutely robbed Minnesota's freshman forward Matthew Knies on the power play, and for a slim moment, it appeared there was a realistic chance No. 15 MSU could earn Big Ten points after an 8-0 embarrassment the previous night.But even that unbelievable team effort in the first half of the game wasn't close to enough in what resulted to be a 6-3...
EAST LANSING, MI
kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season

MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wednesday is Winter Walk to School Day

Bundling up and playing in the snow is a cherished activity for students, so here in Red Wing local schools are celebrating the annual Winter Walk to School Day once again on Wednesday, Feb. 1. We live in Minnesota, the land of ice fishing, hockey, cross-country skiing, fat biking, sledding...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Marlowe W. Erickson

Marlowe Warren Erickson, 71, of Red Wing, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bayview Rehab and Nursing Home in Red Wing. He was born June 26, 1951, to Warren and Helen (Nelson) Erickson in rural Vasa, Minn. He attended Vasa Elementary and Cannon Falls High School. Upon graduation he moved to Red Wing and worked at Durkee Atwood for 36 years. He then went on disability due to health concerns. The last few years he lived at Jordan Towers where he made many friends. He frequented Mandy’s Coffee Shop almost daily and he also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and photography. He is survived by many cousins and friends and was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Vasa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN

