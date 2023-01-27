ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Montana State erases first-half deficit to beat Sacramento State

BOZEMAN — Montana State overcame a 17-point first-half deficit behind gritty defense and 62.5% shooting to post a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena in front of 2,148 fans. Montana State’s (15-7, 8-2) Kola Bad Bear converted a layup with 2 minutes, 37-seconds...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz blow past Portland State in inaugural N7 showcase

MISSOULA — After a late-game thriller on Thursday, the Montana Lady Griz flipped the script and blew past Portland State 88-56 on Saturday in Dahlberg Arena as the school participated in its first Nike N7 showcase in honor of Native American heritage. Featuring Native American songs and dances before...
PORTLAND, OR
406mtsports.com

Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State

MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State hires Wisconsin's Al Johnson as offensive line coach

BOZEMAN — Al Johnson, a former three-year starting center at Wisconsin who coached Badgers running backs last fall, joins the Montana State football coaching staff as offensive line coach, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced. Johnson started at center for the Badgers from 2000-02, earning second team All-Big Ten...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman survives in overtime thriller against rival Gallatin

BOZEMAN — After a late run by Bozeman High to force overtime, the Hawks held on to beat crosstown rival Gallatin 58-50. Gallatin’s standout point guard Eli Hunter led the early push for the Raptors, scoring nine of their ten points in the first quarter. And despite falling behind early in the second after having a one-point lead to start out the quarter, Gallatin went on an 11-0 run that included a momentum and-1 from Quinn Clark to go into halftime with a 23-20 lead.
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Head of Montana State University Alumni Foundation to retire

BOZEMAN – Chris Murray, president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, will retire on Feb. 28. Since Murray’s arrival in August 2014, the Alumni Foundation has raised over $630 million to fuel MSU’s people, places and programs. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and donors and securing private support to advance MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
Char-Koosta News

Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary

BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty in West Yellowstone homicide case

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

County won't pursue death penalty against woman accused of fatal beating and torture of 12-year-old grandson

Gallatin County will no longer seek the death penalty for the woman accused of torturing and beating her 12-year-old grandson to death. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell filed paperwork Friday in district court to withdraw the county's notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patricia Batts. Batts is charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges related to the 2020 death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Warehouse Company Has An Idea For Affordable Housing

This company is one of the most popular stores in the nation with families and folks who love buying in bulk, and this idea seems like a home run. Affordable housing has been a long-standing issue in the Bozeman area, and locals are getting restless. People have been finding alternatives outside of Bozeman and saving hundreds of dollars. The City of Bozeman hasn't made any notable moves to help with the issue, so where can locals look for support?
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant

Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy