7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 21-27
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ERICK LEE; 42; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Abilene wins in regulation, loses in overtime after post-game technical grants game-tying free throws
HAYS (KSNT) – Abilene High School was leading Hays-Thomas Moore Prep (TMP) 46-44 after the final horn sounded in a varsity matchup Friday. However, Abilene lost the game in overtime. After the final horn sounded, the Cowboys ran to their bench in celebration. On their way, one player bumped into a TMP player and fell […]
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Lady Hawks seal HIT championship with late free throw
Another game, another crazy win for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, as the HHS girls basketball squad finished off a torrid Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon with their third win of the season over the Marysville Bulldogs. The game looked to be easily in hand for Hiawatha for much...
