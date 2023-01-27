Read full article on original website
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San Diego
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help out at food pantries in the San Diego region. The Chula Vista food pantry, at 648 3rd Avenue, has opportunities for volunteers to work between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. In addition to packing and distributing food, volunteers will throw out expired food and help clean up the area.
'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims
SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings. People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate. "It's...
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
San Diego rallies at Waterfront Park in response to Tyre Nichols' death
SAN DIEGO — Outrage and grief is being felt all across the country over Tyre Nichols' death, including here at home in San Diego. Local activists and demonstrators took to Waterfront Park Friday night to protest. Protesters gathered not only demand justice but an end to police brutality. "We...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Del Mar non-profit to host clean-up day for recent storms
DEL MAR, Calif. — A small non-profit out of Del Mar says that the town is losing more trees than are being planted. And all the rain gave new life to weeds and invasive plants that steal precious resources from our native plants. On Sunday, Native Del Mar is...
California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
Body found in Otay Valley Regional Park, homicide suspected
Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
‘The Last Wild Horse’ born in San Diego
A species of wild horse was recently born in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Friday.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
San Diegans protest death of Tyre Nichols at Waterfront Park
Anger over the disturbing beating and the death of Tyre Nichols has sparked peaceful protests across the country, including in San Diego.
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
Transgender woman at center of Santee YMCA locker room debate speaks out
SANTEE, Calif. — On Wednesday at the Santee City Council meeting, the transgender woman at the center of a vitriolic debate over the local YMCA's locker room policy took to the podium to share her side of the story. Two weeks earlier, 17-year-old Rebecca Philips said she was "terrified"...
Red Panda climbs tree, escapes from San Diego Zoo habitat; captured hours later
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo guests were stunned to see a Red Panda that had climbed up a tree and out of its habitat early Sunday morning. According to San Diego Zoo officials, Adira, a 2-year-old Red Panda, used her climbing skills to scale a tree into a neighboring enclosure.
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
