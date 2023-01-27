ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: No. 25 CU Buffs upset by USC Trojans

Turning point: After CU took a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter, USC closed the half on a 9-1 run and then opened the second half with a 9-1 run. CU never recovered from that combined 18-2 surge by the Trojans. Buff of the game: Quay Miller. She finished...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Oregon trip a huge struggle for KJ Simpson

CORVALLIS, Ore. — By now, it’s clear the Colorado men’s basketball team is not going to feature a share-the-load type offense. Yet with limited options for filling up the scoreboard, any hope the Buffaloes have of playing their way out of a slump will require a return to form by starting point guard KJ Simpson.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Game day notes: As Buffs learned, rematch never easy as CU visits OSU

EUGENE, Ore.— Repeating what they did the first time against Oregon State might be a little much to ask. The Colorado men’s basketball team learned as much on Thursday night at Oregon. Still, the Saturday night Pac-12 Conference battle in Corvallis (8:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network) represents an...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs announce new role for Darian Hagan, other staff additions

Colorado legend Darian Hagan has a new role with the football program. On Friday, CU officially announced several staff positions, including the new duties for Hagan, who will be the executive director of community engagement and outreach and a football ambassador. Hagan will also work as an analyst with the running backs.
BOULDER, CO

