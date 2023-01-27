ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game

If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA, and despite his stellar achievements, he revealed that his competitor, Michael Jordan was one of the strongest athletes in the NBA, and for good measure, explained why. Jordan getting his props from Johnson isn’t without reason....
Yardbarker

This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense

Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG

Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Denver Nuggets are shopping Bones Hyland

Hyland is averaging 12.3 points, three assists, and 2.1 rebounds off the bench for Denver, as Jamal Murray's backup at point guard. But he's had a rough stretch recently. In the past three weeks, Hyland is scoring just seven points per game, shooting 30.8 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Have a Potential Breakout Linebacker in 2023

Heading into the 2023 season there will be real expectations for the Cleveland Browns defense to perform under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. A big help in making that happen would be linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taking that next step. Pro Football Focus has named JOK as a breakout candidate for the Browns in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023

The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
DALLAS, TX

