Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan
Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA, and despite his stellar achievements, he revealed that his competitor, Michael Jordan was one of the strongest athletes in the NBA, and for good measure, explained why. Jordan getting his props from Johnson isn’t without reason....
Yardbarker
This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense
Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
Yardbarker
Denver Nuggets are shopping Bones Hyland
Hyland is averaging 12.3 points, three assists, and 2.1 rebounds off the bench for Denver, as Jamal Murray's backup at point guard. But he's had a rough stretch recently. In the past three weeks, Hyland is scoring just seven points per game, shooting 30.8 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range.
Yardbarker
"Michael Jordan Would've Switched Hands,” NBA Fans React To Hilarious Meme About LeBron James Not Getting Foul Call Against The Celtics
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time, there are no two ways to look at that fact. Even at 38 years old, James has been doing all he can to keep the Los Angeles Lakers competitive. But there comes a time when it feels like a player is reaching his breaking point.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Have a Potential Breakout Linebacker in 2023
Heading into the 2023 season there will be real expectations for the Cleveland Browns defense to perform under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. A big help in making that happen would be linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taking that next step. Pro Football Focus has named JOK as a breakout candidate for the Browns in 2023.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
Yardbarker
Latest CBS Sports mock draft has Panthers trading up to No. 1 in blockbuster
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are in need of a franchise quarterback. So in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, NFL reporter Josh Edwards has the Panthers pulling off a blockbuster three-team trade to move up from No. 9 to No. 1 overall to land Alabama’s Bryce Young.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023
The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
Yardbarker
Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana
LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
Yardbarker
NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
