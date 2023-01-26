Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Yardbarker
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Durant starred in another controversial moment on Saturday when the former player-turned-analyst and the Brooklyn Nets superstar exchange a couple of jabs on social media, with Shaq ultimately roasting KD for his questions. It all started when Shaq revealed he didn't know Rui Hachimura, the newest...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral
The league admitted fault on a no-call late in Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Celtics.
Lakers: LeBron James Responds To Rob Pelinka’s Planned Trade Deadline Approach
Will he keep the pressure on the team president to keep making moves?
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Shaquille O'Neal didn't hold back on Kevin Durant.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
On Saturday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics. The game was an absolute thriller, and went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121). James was brilliant, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists (on 15/30 shooting from the...
Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swung Loss To Celtics
Well, that's helpful to know.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
Candace Parker Announces She Will Sign With Aces
The WNBA legend joins the defending league champions and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson.
Shaquille O'Neal Continues To Beef With Kevin Durant: "Who Needs To Kno Ball, When You Kno How To Ball?"
Shaquille O'Neal continued to beef with Kevin Durant after the latter had questioned his basketball knowledge.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
