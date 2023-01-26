ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics

On Saturday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics. The game was an absolute thriller, and went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121). James was brilliant, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists (on 15/30 shooting from the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers

You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy