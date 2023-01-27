Read full article on original website
PBL girls basketball loses to Maroa-Forsyth in IPC/Sangamo Shootout
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to Maroa-Forsyth in the Illini Prairie/Sangamo Conference Shootout on Saturday. With the loss, PBL’s losing streak increased to 13 as its record fell to 8-15. “Our streak continues, but I was encouraged with the way we played today,”...
GCMS boys basketball wins 66-40 over Dee-Mack
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball played in its first game in six days on Friday. Coming off a fourth-place finish in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament, the Falcons resumed HOIC regular-season play with a 66-40 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. “It was a good...
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 47-26 over Fisher
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 47-26 over Fisher on Saturday. Mikayla Knake had 14 points, two assists, three rebounds and one steal for Cissna Park while Addison Lucht had 14 points and two steals, Sophie Duis had eight points, nine rebounds and one steal and Morgan Sinn had five points, one rebound and four steals.
PBL 8th-grade volleyball loses 25-3, 25-20 to Cissna Park
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-3, 25-20 to Cissna Park on Thursday. Maddi DeOrnellas had two kills for PBL (5-1, 1-1 Twin County Conference) while Kylie Rust, Hallee Johnson and Taylor Cole each had one kill and Rust and Ava Masco each had one ace. 8th-grade...
GCMS/Fisher wrestling places third in HOIC Tournament
1. LeRoy, 191; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 181; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 135; 4. Eureka, 88.5; 5. Tremont, 70; 6. Ridgeview, 48.5; 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 44. Quarterfinal – Gage Martin (Gibson City) won by fall over Braxten Whittier (Colfax (Ridgeview)) (Fall 0:27) Semifinal – Brady Mouser (LeRoy) won by fall over...
