CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 47-26 over Fisher on Saturday. Mikayla Knake had 14 points, two assists, three rebounds and one steal for Cissna Park while Addison Lucht had 14 points and two steals, Sophie Duis had eight points, nine rebounds and one steal and Morgan Sinn had five points, one rebound and four steals.

CISSNA PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO