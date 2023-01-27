Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
NOLA.com
Slidell's Krewe of Kidz has its first ball and reigning royalty
The Olde Towne Slidell Merchants Association hosted their first KIDZ wagon parade last year, and this year added a ball to the festivities. On Jan. 22, children in kindergarten to sixth grade were invited to participate in the revelry at Blanc and Brick on First Street. In addition to face painting, photo booths, pizza and king cake, the krewe selected their inaugural king and queen from guests’ video submissions describing their favorite things about living in Slidell. Chosen to reign as the Krewe of KIDZ 2023 royalty is King Nolan Aucoin and Queen Carmen Hartmann. The event concluded with a costume contest and a second line. The krewe’s wagon parade will be at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21.
NOLA.com
krewedelusion parades on Sunday, Feb. 5
While krewedelusion parades in its 13th year, it amounts to a bit of good fortune after a mishap last year for monarch Benny Jones Sr., when the royal transport broke down mid-parade. So he’s back to rule again, adding the Sultan of Syncopation to his title. A founder of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and longtime member of the Treme Brass Band and social aid and pleasure clubs, he’s a quintessential New Orleans parade veteran.
NOLA.com
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
'Broadway Knights' shine at Excalibur Carnival bal masque
"Broadway Knights" was the theme of the 21st annual bal masque of the Krewe of Excalibur at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner Saturday. Reigning as Queen Excalibur XXI was Ms. Hasahnee Venice Jackson, daughter of Mr. Hebert E. Jackson and Mrs. Brenda D. Burris. King Excalibur XXI is Mr. Jason...
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair announces this year’s lineup
As the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair inches closer and closer the organization held a press conference extending it's invite to Louisianans everywhere.
NOLA.com
Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny
Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
lonelyplanet.com
Get into: second lines in New Orleans
The band struck up “Knock With Me, Rock With Me,” by the Lil’ Rascals Brass Band. Or maybe it was “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up” by Rebirth. Or just a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” I dunno – any of those songs could be played on any corner, in any second line, here in New Orleans, any time of year.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Swans 'Continuing the Legacy' at debutante cotillion
The members of Swans Inc. hosted their 29th Biennial Debutante Ball and 70th anniversary celebration earlier in the season at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Seven young ladies were introduced to society with the theme, “Continuing the Legacy: Remembering the Dream.” The cotillion was the culmination of almost a year of activities that included charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, dining out experience and the presentation tea.
whereyat.com
Horses, Hops & Cops Fundraiser: Meet the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation have announced that their annual event, the Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, February 8. The event will be held at the N.O.P.D. horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Avenue in New Orleans City Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m and is free to attend.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Nefertiti rolls in New Orleans East as rain mostly stayed away
The Krewe of Nefertiti rolls Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Orleans East. Queen Nefertiti III Summer Turner reigned over 200 members on 14 floats as the all-female krewe paraded to the theme 'Nefertiti Roars.'
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
