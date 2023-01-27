The Olde Towne Slidell Merchants Association hosted their first KIDZ wagon parade last year, and this year added a ball to the festivities. On Jan. 22, children in kindergarten to sixth grade were invited to participate in the revelry at Blanc and Brick on First Street. In addition to face painting, photo booths, pizza and king cake, the krewe selected their inaugural king and queen from guests’ video submissions describing their favorite things about living in Slidell. Chosen to reign as the Krewe of KIDZ 2023 royalty is King Nolan Aucoin and Queen Carmen Hartmann. The event concluded with a costume contest and a second line. The krewe’s wagon parade will be at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO