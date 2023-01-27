Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
wwno.org
The Reading Life: Judge Freddie Pitcher, Jr., Richard McCarthy
Susan Larson talks with Judge Freddie Pitcher, Jr., about his new book, Breaking Barriers: A Vision from the Bench, and Richard McCarthy, co-author of Kuni: A Japanese Vision and Practice for Urban-Rural Reconnection. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week. There will be a discussion...
NOLA.com
krewedelusion parades on Sunday, Feb. 5
While krewedelusion parades in its 13th year, it amounts to a bit of good fortune after a mishap last year for monarch Benny Jones Sr., when the royal transport broke down mid-parade. So he’s back to rule again, adding the Sultan of Syncopation to his title. A founder of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and longtime member of the Treme Brass Band and social aid and pleasure clubs, he’s a quintessential New Orleans parade veteran.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University
-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
NOLA.com
Athena presents 'GrEights' at annual Mardi Gras merriment
Dazzling costumes, silver dresses and lively music highlighted the evening as the Krewe of Athena presented “Athena presents the GrEights” earlier in the season at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The krewe’s hoplites and flag bearers presented the pillars, and the first call of the...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
Loyola Maroon
Sober students tell their story
College stereotypes may leave some questioning if sobriety as a student is sustainable but students, like Loyola alumnus Grayson Gibbs, said sobriety is infinitely more fulfilling than dropping $50 at The Boot. Gibbs has been sober since Oct. 3, 2022, and said he found that asking and receiving help was...
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
NOLA.com
Slidell's Krewe of Kidz has its first ball and reigning royalty
The Olde Towne Slidell Merchants Association hosted their first KIDZ wagon parade last year, and this year added a ball to the festivities. On Jan. 22, children in kindergarten to sixth grade were invited to participate in the revelry at Blanc and Brick on First Street. In addition to face painting, photo booths, pizza and king cake, the krewe selected their inaugural king and queen from guests’ video submissions describing their favorite things about living in Slidell. Chosen to reign as the Krewe of KIDZ 2023 royalty is King Nolan Aucoin and Queen Carmen Hartmann. The event concluded with a costume contest and a second line. The krewe’s wagon parade will be at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21.
lonelyplanet.com
Get into: second lines in New Orleans
The band struck up “Knock With Me, Rock With Me,” by the Lil’ Rascals Brass Band. Or maybe it was “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up” by Rebirth. Or just a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” I dunno – any of those songs could be played on any corner, in any second line, here in New Orleans, any time of year.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Promising to cultivate new leaders, Rochelle Ford welcomed as Dillard University's president
Promising to cultivate new leaders and solidify the university's standing as an economic development engine, Rochelle Ford was inaugurated as Dillard University's eighth president Friday during a ceremony in New Orleans attended by hundreds of faculty, students, alumni and community members. Though Ford took the helm of the 1,200-student historically...
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection".
