FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Slidell's Krewe of Kidz has its first ball and reigning royalty
The Olde Towne Slidell Merchants Association hosted their first KIDZ wagon parade last year, and this year added a ball to the festivities. On Jan. 22, children in kindergarten to sixth grade were invited to participate in the revelry at Blanc and Brick on First Street. In addition to face painting, photo booths, pizza and king cake, the krewe selected their inaugural king and queen from guests’ video submissions describing their favorite things about living in Slidell. Chosen to reign as the Krewe of KIDZ 2023 royalty is King Nolan Aucoin and Queen Carmen Hartmann. The event concluded with a costume contest and a second line. The krewe’s wagon parade will be at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21.
NOLA.com
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
NOLA.com
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
Zulu Queen welcomed at Louis Armstrong International Airport
As tradition goes, members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and others gathered at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Sunday morning to welcome and announce this year's Queen Zulu-Select Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears.
NOLA.com
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
WWL-TV
Krewe of Nefertiti parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
NOLA.com
Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny
Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East this afternoon
The Krewe of Nefertiti will roll today, despite the wet weather. For 2023 the theme of this all-female krewe is “Nefertiti Roar”.
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Nefertiti rolls in New Orleans East as rain mostly stayed away
The Krewe of Nefertiti rolls Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Orleans East. Queen Nefertiti III Summer Turner reigned over 200 members on 14 floats as the all-female krewe paraded to the theme 'Nefertiti Roars.'
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Do you remember the Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur?
Do you know the history of Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur Highway? I lived in New Orleans East/Pines Village when I was a kid and have great childhood memories of the place. Carlton. Dear Carlton,. Martin Brothers restaurant operated at 5838 Chef Menteur Highway for nearly 40 years. The...
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
Coast guard rescues two fishers after engine detaches from boat
The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday (Jan. 28).
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
NOLA.com
Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown
Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
