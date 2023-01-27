ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Slidell's Krewe of Kidz has its first ball and reigning royalty

The Olde Towne Slidell Merchants Association hosted their first KIDZ wagon parade last year, and this year added a ball to the festivities. On Jan. 22, children in kindergarten to sixth grade were invited to participate in the revelry at Blanc and Brick on First Street. In addition to face painting, photo booths, pizza and king cake, the krewe selected their inaugural king and queen from guests’ video submissions describing their favorite things about living in Slidell. Chosen to reign as the Krewe of KIDZ 2023 royalty is King Nolan Aucoin and Queen Carmen Hartmann. The event concluded with a costume contest and a second line. The krewe’s wagon parade will be at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 21.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville

Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala

Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque

"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Krewe of Nefertiti parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring

The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny

Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown

Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA

