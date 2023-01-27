Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Magic Johnson gets brutally honest on Bucks’ X-factor to win NBA title
Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations. The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he...
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
WNBA Rumor: Isabelle Harrison draws interest from 3 teams amid free agency
One of the major dominoes in WNBA free agency fell on Saturday with the announcement that Candace Parker would sign with the Las Vegas Aces. While the next major domino, Breanna Stewart, is still mulling her options, there have been a couple of other signings that have been reported as well as some reported interest […] The post WNBA Rumor: Isabelle Harrison draws interest from 3 teams amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t emerged as the top tier team in the Western Conference that they were hoping to become this season, and that could lead to an eventful trade deadline for them. With the deadline drawing closer with each passing day, it sounds like Minnesota is looking to revamp their backcourt by pulling off […] The post RUMOR: Timberwolves emerge as Bones Hyland trade suitor amid D’Angelo Russell rumblings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
RUMOR: Will Pacers make a trade after Myles Turner extension?
The Indiana Pacers are entering the trade deadline in quite an interesting spot, as they had been a very solid team early on in the season, but have fallen apart while Tyrese Haliburton has found himself on the sidelines injured. Things have become even more confusing for them now that they have signed one of their top trade candidates in Myles Turner to a two-year, $60 million extension.
Bojan Bogdanovic’s true feelings on Pistons future amid trade rumors
The Detroit Pistons have quickly established themselves as one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and their prime objective now seems to be getting as high of a draft pick as they can in the 2023 NBA Draft. They could further aid their rebuild by selling off some pieces at the trade deadline, with one of their top trade candidates being Bojan Bogdanovic.
NBRA makes ‘gut-wrenching’ admission on missed LeBron James call vs. Celtics
The National Basketball Referees Association said what everyone knew regarding the missed foul call on LeBron James at the end of the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game on Saturday night: they made a mistake. “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the association wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “We made one...
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors HC Nick Nurse coming under microscope as trade rumors heat up ahead of deadline
“What have you done for me lately.” Those words, or something hopefully a bit classier, could be what Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hears at the end of the season. The former golden boy could be on the hot seat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The dilemma...
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Thunder prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
The tight Western Conference race continues Monday night with a battle between two contending teams. The Golden State Warriors (25-24) will open up their three game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25). Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Thunder prediction and pick. The Golden State Warriors...
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0