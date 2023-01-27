Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants
A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man charged with burglary and assault
A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
thunderboltradio.com
TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant relating to an incident that happened earlier in the day in Dyer County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
Comments / 0