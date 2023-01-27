ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY

Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
WEST MONROE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake

A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
SAUQUOIT, NY
wwnytv.com

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal

UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
UTICA, NY

