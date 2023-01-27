Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY
Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
localsyr.com
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
WNYT
Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake
A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
WKTV
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
SCSO investigating fatal Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Teen suspect in Brexi’s killing was released from youth facility despite gun charges last year
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen charged in the killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was arrested last year with a gun and accused of ramming a police car with a stolen car during a chase. Days before the chase, the same teen was arrested on other gun charges. That...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
WKTV
Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal
UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
Comments / 0