The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
ClutchPoints

Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
ClutchPoints

WNBA Rumor: Isabelle Harrison draws interest from 3 teams amid free agency

One of the major dominoes in WNBA free agency fell on Saturday with the announcement that Candace Parker would sign with the Las Vegas Aces. While the next major domino, Breanna Stewart, is still mulling her options, there have been a couple of other signings that have been reported as well as some reported interest […] The post WNBA Rumor: Isabelle Harrison draws interest from 3 teams amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor.  So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update

The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
