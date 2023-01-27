ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Related
KMPH.com

Another driver crashes into sinkhole after ignoring road closure signs

TRACY, Calif. (FOX26) — Another driver has crashed into a large sinkhole after ignoring road closure signs. The sinkhole is on Kasson Road just east of Tracy. The Tracy office of the California Highway Patrol had first made a post on Thursday warning drivers to follow road closure signs after a driver crashed into the sinkhole the signs were blocking.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another injured after an early Sunday morning crash in Sacramento, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said. The crash was reported on I-80 at Greenback Lane around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Firefighters, paramedics and officers with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 26 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured, including a young child

SACRAMENTO — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 26.Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries.First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.First responders, which included Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire, were denied an air ambulance due to the heavy fog in the area impacting visibility. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County opens disaster recovery center

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County emergency officials have announced the opening of a disaster recovery center to help county residents find resources to recover from damaging early January storms. The center is being housed in Stockton at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, at 2101 E. Earhart Ave....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities search for homicide suspect after fatal shooting at Boulder Creek party

BOULDER CREEK -- Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a person at a party in Boulder Creek late Saturday.According to a Facebook post by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting at a party on the 1000 Block of Brimblecom Road in the Boulder Creek area. Arriving deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.While deputies took life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.The sheriff's office said the fatal shooting suspect is still outstanding, but so far have not provided a description. Detectives are actively working on the case and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to get in touch with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121 .Authorities will release additional information as the investigation allows.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora

Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi

A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
LODI, CA

