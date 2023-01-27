Read full article on original website
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Loses $26 Billion
The Indian tycoon and his empire are facing allegations of fraud by an American short-seller. Their answer does not convince investors for the moment.
US activist investor who accused Adani of ‘biggest con in corporate history’ dares Indian group to sue
The US investor targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group over what it claims is the “biggest con in corporate history” has dared the company to sue, given it would open the coal producer to further scrutiny. Hindenburg Research’s report has already wiped billions of dollars of value from the...
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Everything you need to know about Gautam Adani and Hindenburg after the short seller's fraud allegations burnt a $72 billion hole in the richest Asian's empire
Adani Group and Hindenburg Research are locked in a war of words that's wiped almost $72 billion off the Indian conglomerate's market value in just three days. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing feud. Hindenburg has accused Adani of market manipulation and accounting fraud. Hindenburg is a...
Exclusive-India's Adani says $2.5 billion share sale on track even as bankers mull changes
MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A $2.5 billion share sale by India's Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) remains on schedule at the planned issue price, the company told Reuters on Saturday, while sources said bankers were considering changes due to a market rout in the group's shares.
RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
Stock Markets Today: Adani Rebuttal, Chinese Stocks, Memory Chips, Bitcoin
Good morning. Adani fires fraud accusation again at quick vendor, the reminiscence chip business in turmoil and Chinese language shares energy forward. Right here’s what individuals are speaking about. Gautam Adani revealed a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread company malfeasance, searching for to calm buyers...
Exclusive-India's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (LIFI.NS), India's largest insurer, is reviewing Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and will hold talks with the group's management within days to seek clarifications.
Billionaire Adani Hit by Short-Seller's Fraud Allegations
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
Campaigners urge bond investors to shun Adani Group on green concerns
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance.
Adani Group official says stock con allegations like ‘colonial era massacre’ after $72bn rout
Jugeshinder Singh, the chief finance officer (CFO) of India’s Adani Group, has compared the conglomerate’s stocks rout after US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report with one of India’s worst British colonial era massacre.Mr Singh compared the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar city in Punjab in 1919.After the US-based short seller’s investigation titled “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History” was published, investors began dumping Adani-linked shares, wiping out some $72bn in market value so far.In an interview with the...
Adani responds to Hindenburg report, but stocks continue descent
Investing.com -- Adani Group hit back against a short seller report by Hindenburg Research on Monday, claiming that it complied with all regulatory requirements and disclosures, but shares of a bulk of firms under the Indian conglomerate slid further on Monday. Five out of the seven listed firms under the...
Gautam Adani is tumbling down the ranking of the world's richest people, and he's already lost $28 billion in the first month of 2023
Gautam Adani — Asia's richest person — saw his wealth plunge over $20 billion on Friday alone, per Bloomberg. The wealth wipeout followed a crash in the shares of his listed businesses, after a bombshell short-seller report. Adani is now the world's 7th richest person — down from...
