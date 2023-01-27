ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Reuters

Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Markets Insider

Everything you need to know about Gautam Adani and Hindenburg after the short seller's fraud allegations burnt a $72 billion hole in the richest Asian's empire

Adani Group and Hindenburg Research are locked in a war of words that's wiped almost $72 billion off the Indian conglomerate's market value in just three days. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing feud. Hindenburg has accused Adani of market manipulation and accounting fraud. Hindenburg is a...
kalkinemedia.com

RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Stock Markets Today: Adani Rebuttal, Chinese Stocks, Memory Chips, Bitcoin

Good morning. Adani fires fraud accusation again at quick vendor, the reminiscence chip business in turmoil and Chinese language shares energy forward. Right here’s what individuals are speaking about. Gautam Adani revealed a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread company malfeasance, searching for to calm buyers...
msn.com

China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market

(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
US News and World Report

Cryptoverse: Big Investors Edge Back to Bitcoin

(Reuters) - Big investors are dipping their toes into crypto waters again after a bumper month for bitcoin. Digital asset investment products, often favored by institutional investors, saw inflows of over $117 million last week, the biggest weekly increase since last July, according to data from asset manager CoinShares. Bitcoin...
The Independent

Adani Group official says stock con allegations like ‘colonial era massacre’ after $72bn rout

Jugeshinder Singh, the chief finance officer (CFO) of India’s Adani Group, has compared the conglomerate’s stocks rout after US-based Hindenburg Research’s damning report with one of India’s worst British colonial era massacre.Mr Singh compared the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar city in Punjab in 1919.After the US-based short seller’s investigation titled “Adani Group: How the World’s 3rd Richest Man is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History” was published, investors began dumping Adani-linked shares, wiping out some $72bn in market value so far.In an interview with the...
msn.com

Adani responds to Hindenburg report, but stocks continue descent

Investing.com -- Adani Group hit back against a short seller report by Hindenburg Research on Monday, claiming that it complied with all regulatory requirements and disclosures, but shares of a bulk of firms under the Indian conglomerate slid further on Monday. Five out of the seven listed firms under the...
US News and World Report

Tech, Megacaps Drag Wall St to Lower Close as Big Market Week Kicks Off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes sank on Monday, weighed down by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports. The heavyweight tech sector dropped 1.9% while energy shed 2.3%,...
US News and World Report

Nissan Shares Rise After Overhaul of Renault Alliance

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Corp rose in Tokyo on Tuesday, after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault SA announced a sweeping overhaul of their two-decade-old alliance putting them on equal footing. Nissan shares climbed as much as 3.1% in early trade before giving up some gains....

