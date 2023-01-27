ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Flood Warning for Vermilion River at Lafayette as rising waters invade Heymann Park

NWS Lake Charles (Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana) ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

2 girls face terror charges after bomb threats targeting Jennings High School

News release from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office... On January 25, 2023, Sheriff’s office responded to a threatening call made to the school. The school reported receiving the call at around 10:54AM. The school began lock down protocols by administrators and school resource deputies. During the lockdown period deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing. During the lockdown period the school received two more threatening calls. Additional deputies and investigators were at the school gathering information on the calls. The phone number was identified, and investigators were able to locate two suspects.
Lake Charles American Press

Town of Welsh prepares for major milestones

The town of Welsh has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 30th anniversary of the Friends of the Welsh Museum and the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter. To mark the occasions, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will host special events during the...
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA

