NPR
Tyre Nichols loved skateboarding. That's how his friends say they'll remember him
The city of Memphis, and indeed much of the nation, is reeling from the video showing the horrific and fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old can be seen pleading with the officers, saying he was just trying to go home. Those officers were part of the SCORPION unit intended to tackle rising crime in the community. That unit has permanently deactivated. But they weren't the only ones on the scene. Two members of the fire department and two sheriff's deputies have been removed from duty and are under investigation in connection with the incident. Still, the brutality of this incident has Americans yet again asking questions that have become all too familiar. Why did another Black man die at the hands of the police? Why did they unleash such violence upon an unarmed person? And when will this stop?
NPR
Rian Johnson talks new TV series 'Poker Face'
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Rian Johnson, about his new murder-mystery series, Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, which is streaming on Peacock. Academy Award-nominated writer and director Rian Johnson obviously likes a mind-bending whodunnit, which you can tell from his hit movies like "Knives Out" and his latest, "Glass Onion." But he also seems to enjoy a classic how to catch 'em like "Columbo" and "Murder, She Wrote," chock full of celebrity cameos and easy to miss, but oh-so-telling details. He linked up with fellow murder mystery aficionado Natasha Lyonne, and the result is their new 10-episode series on Peacock. It's called "Poker Face."
NPR
Belgian director Lukas Dhont on his Oscar-nominated new film 'Close'
EDEN DAMBRINE: (As Leo, non-English language spoken). GUSTAV DE WAELE: (As Remi, non-English language spoken). SIMON: They're close, in-step, joyful and unaware. They sleep over at one another's homes. They call each other special and beautiful. When they start a new school together, a couple of girls ask, are you together? The question opens an estrangement that claims a tragedy for the boys and their families. "Close" is directed by Lukas Dhont. It won the Grand Prix award at Cannes, and this week was nominated for the Oscar for the best international feature film. Lukas Dhont joins us now from Chicago. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
R&B singer Vedo on his new album 'Mood Swings'
VEDO: (Singing) Let's have a one-on-one. It's only you and me tonight, baby. Shawty, just let your hair down. You're here with me now. RASCOE: That was "You And Me," from Vedo's sixth full-length album, "Mood Swings." And he joins us now from Atlanta. Vedo, thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Hanna Pylvainen on her new novel 'The End of Drum-Time'
"The End Of Drum-Time" opens with an earthquake that shakes a small town in the Scandinavian tundra in 1851, when a Lutheran minister named Lars Levi, also known as Mad Lasse, is holding forth to his congregation of reindeer herders and their families. Let's ask Hanna Pylvainen, the author of this novel, to bring us there.
