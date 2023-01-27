The city of Memphis, and indeed much of the nation, is reeling from the video showing the horrific and fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old can be seen pleading with the officers, saying he was just trying to go home. Those officers were part of the SCORPION unit intended to tackle rising crime in the community. That unit has permanently deactivated. But they weren't the only ones on the scene. Two members of the fire department and two sheriff's deputies have been removed from duty and are under investigation in connection with the incident. Still, the brutality of this incident has Americans yet again asking questions that have become all too familiar. Why did another Black man die at the hands of the police? Why did they unleash such violence upon an unarmed person? And when will this stop?

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO