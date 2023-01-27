ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

dakotanewsnow.com

Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000. That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
splashmags.com

2023 Winter Fancy Food Show In Las Vegas Was Great Display of New Food Trends

Some stories are interesting, but this one was delicious. More than 1100 exhibitors gathered at the new Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall for the three day 47th Fancy Food Show. The expo, sponsored by the not-for-profit Speciality Food Association Is aimed at the $170.4 billion specialty food industry which includes tens of thousands of specialty food and beverage products – everything from high-end butter and drinkable, edible treats to the latest and greatest weird snacks you can find on the shelves of your favorite grocery store.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Legal Expert Shares the Details Even the Most Organized Estate Planners Miss

They say the devil is in the details, and Las Vegas estate planning attorney, Rena McDonald, has seen those devilish details many times. The founder of Eclipse Law Group in Las Vegas often receives calls from an executor of an estate who is trying to finalize matters after a loved one passes. In many cases, a clear estate plan is in place, but issues with closing accounts, finding passwords, and other relatively mundane day-to-day details have not been communicated, adding stress to the situation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!

WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas

You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ultimatemaitai.com

Brunch at Red Dwarf Bar in Las Vegas

Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. Red Dwarf is a newish dive bar with tiki leanings. This differs from Frankie’s which is a tiki bar with dive leanings. We were told to check this place out as friendly bar that also serves Detroit-style pizza (crust, cheese, then sauce). Their Sunday brunch starting at 11:00 am was perfect for us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner

A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
ARIZONA STATE
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Top Cities To Walk Your Dog In

Dog owners… You are doing something right by living in Las Vegas. The Entertainment Capital of the World has ranked as one of the top dog-friendly cities to walk your dog in. January is national “Walk Your Dog Month” so let’s find out what makes walking your dog in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Farm Table Dinner At Honey Salt

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Get your soul food fix this weekend at Honey Salt’s Not Ya Mama’s Soul Food Farm table dinner. Jillian Lopez joins Chef Sterling Buckley in the kitchen to show us what they’re cooking up.
LAS VEGAS, NV

