Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000. That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.
splashmags.com
2023 Winter Fancy Food Show In Las Vegas Was Great Display of New Food Trends
Some stories are interesting, but this one was delicious. More than 1100 exhibitors gathered at the new Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall for the three day 47th Fancy Food Show. The expo, sponsored by the not-for-profit Speciality Food Association Is aimed at the $170.4 billion specialty food industry which includes tens of thousands of specialty food and beverage products – everything from high-end butter and drinkable, edible treats to the latest and greatest weird snacks you can find on the shelves of your favorite grocery store.
nevadabusiness.com
Legal Expert Shares the Details Even the Most Organized Estate Planners Miss
They say the devil is in the details, and Las Vegas estate planning attorney, Rena McDonald, has seen those devilish details many times. The founder of Eclipse Law Group in Las Vegas often receives calls from an executor of an estate who is trying to finalize matters after a loved one passes. In many cases, a clear estate plan is in place, but issues with closing accounts, finding passwords, and other relatively mundane day-to-day details have not been communicated, adding stress to the situation.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vegas24seven.com
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
ultimatemaitai.com
Brunch at Red Dwarf Bar in Las Vegas
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. Red Dwarf is a newish dive bar with tiki leanings. This differs from Frankie’s which is a tiki bar with dive leanings. We were told to check this place out as friendly bar that also serves Detroit-style pizza (crust, cheese, then sauce). Their Sunday brunch starting at 11:00 am was perfect for us.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of 'Dropicana' as project enters next phase
The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project. Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of ‘Dropicana’ …. The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as...
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Top Cities To Walk Your Dog In
Dog owners… You are doing something right by living in Las Vegas. The Entertainment Capital of the World has ranked as one of the top dog-friendly cities to walk your dog in. January is national “Walk Your Dog Month” so let’s find out what makes walking your dog in...
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Farm Table Dinner At Honey Salt
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Get your soul food fix this weekend at Honey Salt’s Not Ya Mama’s Soul Food Farm table dinner. Jillian Lopez joins Chef Sterling Buckley in the kitchen to show us what they’re cooking up.
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
Las Vegas Weekly
Fantastic food halls are taking over Las Vegas—and changing the way we eat together
Variety always has been the spice of life when it comes to Las Vegas casino cuisine, or at least since the city’s earliest gambling halls began to morph into something greater. “Gourmet” dinner theater venues and casual coffee shops quickly gave way to all-you-can-eat buffets, hearty steakhouses and more...
Fox5 KVVU
Study looks at growth of electric cars in Las Vegas, need for chargers
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising Las Vegas drivers of a full closure of Interstate 15 at Tropicana this weekend. NFL giving back to youth by funding makeover for Boys and Girls Club of Southern...
mycouriertribune.com
Harry Styles eyed for mega-money Las Vegas residency
Harry Styles is in demand for a Las Vegas residency. The 'As It Was' hitmaker is being eyed to perform a series of gigs at the new Sin City venue The MSG Sphere for a bumper £40 million fee.
