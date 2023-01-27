Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wjol.com
Joliet Man Angry With Girlfriend Sets Fire To House
Kevin Williams mugshot courtesy, Will County Adult Detention Center. A Joliet man arrested for aggravated arson following a house fire on Friday night. It was on January 27, 2023, at 10:18 p.m. officers responded with the Joliet Fire Department to a residence in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue for a report of a house fire. A preliminary investigation of this incident indicated that Kevin Williams was in the home and had become upset with his 47 -year-old girlfriend. Williams retrieved gasoline from the garage and then entered the residence at which time it is believed that he intentionally ignited a fire in an empty bedroom of the residence.
wjol.com
Two Teens Walking Along Wheeler Avenue Struck By Gunfire
Two teens with gunshot wounds drive themselves to the hospital in Joliet. It was on January 27, 2023, at 4:04 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of two gunshot victims that had arrived at the emergency room. A preliminary investigation determined that two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were struck by gunfire while walking in the area of the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue. The 15-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound. Both victims arrived at the hospital under their own power and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle, however, this remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire
The two allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from a unit, which had a surveillance camera inside.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles. Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center. A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units. The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests
Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. The following individuals were arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
Robbery in Arlington Heights: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in suburban smash-and-grab
Arlington Heights police said a female suspect walked up to the front door of the store, rang the doorbell, and, when an employee opened the door, two male suspects rushed in behind her.
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills
Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say
Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said. At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.
wjol.com
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
wjol.com
IDOT Update: Bridge Closures Now And Improvements Coming To I-80 and I-55, But Will Be Years
WJOL received an update from IDOT on the rolling bridge closures in Joliet. The McDonough Street bridge is expected to reopen in mid to late February, weather permitting. The McDonough Street was closed November 21, 2022. Future closures include, Ruby and Brandon Road bridges, with specific dates for closure yet to be determined.
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
